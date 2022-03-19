JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.45

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.45 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.54). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 546,075 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £71.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.21.
JKX Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:JKX)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for JKX Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JKX Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.