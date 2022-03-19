JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Tali Notman Sells 15,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $373,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.54. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 100.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 964.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

