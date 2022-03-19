JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Sells $13,290.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $13,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $15,660.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $14,680.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $14,680.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $14,310.00.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Barclays decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 737,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 319,618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 93,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 383,878 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

