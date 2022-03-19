Jeremi Gorman Sells 32,684 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,038,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,487 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $1,454,006.95.

On Friday, February 4th, Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $411,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,340,889.66.

SNAP stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. 28,106,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,958,328. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Snap by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 847,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,733,000 after buying an additional 185,985 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

