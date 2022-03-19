Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lear in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.73.

LEA stock opened at $144.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lear by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lear by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lear by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

