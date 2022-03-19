Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGTGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($2.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,158,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $23,595,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $15,229,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $8,600,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 39.8% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,912,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.