Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($2.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,158,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $23,595,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $15,229,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $8,600,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 39.8% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,912,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

