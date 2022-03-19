Jefferies Financial Group Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $161.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $186.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Shares of MMM opened at $148.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average of $172.87. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

