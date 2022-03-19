Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

