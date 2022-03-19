James K. Sims Purchases 4,612 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.14. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Airgain by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Airgain in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

