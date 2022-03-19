Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of in the range of $32.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.69. 2,082,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,457. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.43.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $707,115.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha Brooks purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $190,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,505 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,154 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after acquiring an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,160,000 after purchasing an additional 114,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

