J & J Snack Foods Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.633 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.
J & J Snack Foods has raised its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. J & J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.
Shares of JJSF stock opened at $155.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.20. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.58.
In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on JJSF. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
