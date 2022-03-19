J & J Snack Foods Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.633 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

J & J Snack Foods has raised its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. J & J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $155.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.20. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JJSF. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.