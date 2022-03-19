IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.59. 37,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,375,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 6,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $103,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,045. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

