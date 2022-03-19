iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of STAR opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. iStar has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iStar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

