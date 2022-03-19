iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Reduced by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.49. 1,800,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,169. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.25 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average of $103.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

