iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Raised by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.65. 1,094,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.17 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.