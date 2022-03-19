iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC decreased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,069,000 after acquiring an additional 806,055 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,011,000 after buying an additional 311,000 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 448,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $340.01 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.62.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

