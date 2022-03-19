iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $110.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.25 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

