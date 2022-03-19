iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 120.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,331,000 after acquiring an additional 635,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 485,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,009,000 after acquiring an additional 443,669 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,438,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

