iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,286,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,610,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

