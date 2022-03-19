iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 183,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,594,090 shares.The stock last traded at $74.99 and had previously closed at $75.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,286,000 after purchasing an additional 786,109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

