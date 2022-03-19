iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 104,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,658,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.81. 19,517,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,448,732. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.40 and a twelve month high of $136.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.37.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.