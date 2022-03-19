iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Members Capital Advisors Inc.

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,330 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,001,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $121.81 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.40 and a 1 year high of $136.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average is $130.37.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.