iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,578 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $18,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after buying an additional 1,301,633 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,358,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,659,000 after buying an additional 151,947 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 429,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $30.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.096 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

