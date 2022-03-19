ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.35. ironSource shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 101,449 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IS. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get ironSource alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,166,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,540,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,932,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.