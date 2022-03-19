iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.75

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and traded as high as $47.60. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 4,508 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN by 340.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000.

