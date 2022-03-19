Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Sells $131,043.72 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $8.38 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 157.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 38.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 13.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

