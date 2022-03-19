Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) General Counsel Sells $120,333.03 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NVTA opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

About Invitae (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.