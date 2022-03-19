Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 6,676 call options on the company. This is an increase of 445% compared to the typical volume of 1,224 call options.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,578,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.