Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $27.39 on Friday. Cameco has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cameco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Cameco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

