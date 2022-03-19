Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58.

Get Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,059,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,387 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF accounts for 12.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 99.87% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $756,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.