Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 669.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 56,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.