Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $351.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $307.39 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

