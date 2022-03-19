Inverse Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.53 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $31.13 million and $8.53 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 50.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $334.01 or 0.00795398 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.61 or 0.00241973 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011244 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005043 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001159 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00034576 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,211 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

