Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Inuvo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inuvo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Inuvo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

