Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $624.45.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $479.87. 3,068,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.09. Intuit has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

