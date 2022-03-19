Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Intrusion stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

