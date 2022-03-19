Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target Cut to $2.75 by Analysts at B. Riley

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $4.75 to $2.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Intrusion stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Intrusion has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Intrusion by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intrusion by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

