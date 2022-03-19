Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Sells $1,262,571.66 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,262,571.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $62.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 200.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

