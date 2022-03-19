International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,935,000 after acquiring an additional 124,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after buying an additional 207,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,761,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,420,000 after buying an additional 185,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,234,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

