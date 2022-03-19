International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.33. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

