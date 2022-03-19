InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IHG. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,400 ($70.22) in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.50) to GBX 5,675 ($73.80) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.42) price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,550.80.

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.37. 98,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,493. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $73.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

