InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHGGet Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IHG. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,400 ($70.22) in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.50) to GBX 5,675 ($73.80) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.42) price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,550.80.

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.37. 98,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,493. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $73.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.