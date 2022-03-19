Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Welltower by 46.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,584 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Welltower by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

NYSE WELL opened at $92.17 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.60.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.82%.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

