Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $117,000 Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 676,871 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 31.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,598,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of UMC opened at $9.48 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nomura lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.