Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.50 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

