Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $538,000 in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after acquiring an additional 159,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 48,004 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 119,453 shares during the period.

CMF opened at $59.02 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

