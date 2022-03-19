Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $257,000 in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRC opened at $46.15 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

