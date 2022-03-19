Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

