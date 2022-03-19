Insight Folios Inc Takes $4.71 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,000. TC Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.67%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

