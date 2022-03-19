Insight Folios Inc Has $819,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insight Folios Inc decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $562,468,000 after buying an additional 1,670,821 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.99. 18,450,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,843,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

