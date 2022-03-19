Insight Folios Inc Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Insight Folios Inc reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for 3.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Nucor by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.16. 6,451,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.53. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $140.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

